Female auto mechanics student is breaking barriers

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A female student at Northeast Mississippi Community College is proof that neither gender nor a physical handicap can stand in the way of a dream.

Lillie Austin has always had an interest in anything mechanical, especially when it came to automobiles.

“I love old cars, so I wanted to learn about it,” Austin said.

And that’s exactly what she is doing, through the auto mechanics program at NEMCC.

Lillie is the top student in her class and she also works in the auto shop on campus through the school’s work study program. Along with being in a male-dominated field, Lillie has also overcome a hearing impairment.

Mark Morelock is the shop foreman and says Lillie is an inspiration for her work ethic, drive and ability.

“Also, unknown to me, she came back this summer to take the welding course, I was unaware of that until I was told at the beginning of summer, I thought that was incredible. Most students don’t double up and put forth that much effort,” Morelock said.

Lillie says she has learned a lot about not only auto mechanics, but more importantly, perseverance.

“If you like to do something, don’t let it stop you, if you’re a woman, disabled,” she said.

Auto mechanics may still be a male-dominated field, but Lillie Austin is proof that neither gender nor a physical handicap, are obstacles to anything if you’re willing to work hard.

Lillie hopes to get a job at an auto repair shop near her hometown of Hernando once she graduates with her associate’s degree.