Fiery crash in Winston County leaves 2 people seriously injured

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were seriously injured in a fiery Winston County crash.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

You can see flames billowing from the car, as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Sheriff Jason Pugh said the two people injured in the Brooksville Road accident were thrown from the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

