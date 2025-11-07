Fifth graders learn positive ways to combat stress

“Well, if you’re stressed, it will hurt your health, make you feel bad, not going to be able to look your best, all these kinds of things, it does that to people, stress tears you down, and so the less stress we can have on ourselves, the better off we can be,” Master Sgt. McGee said.

Law enforcement officers are taught how to react in stressful situations and also to de-escalate tense incidents when possible. Pierce Street Elementary Assistant Principal Marrion Winders says stress is common to fifth graders, and they need to know positive ways to deal with it. Winders said social media has also increased stress levels among young people.

“We try and talk to parents about limiting social media for this age child. Because what happens is they do things on the weekend, people comment, and if it comes to the school and disrupts the learning environment, I have to act on it then,” Winders said.

Students said they are learning a lot of valuable things in the DARE classes, and now they have some tips to help deal with stress.

“Breathe and talk to someone, said Sadie.

“Talk to someone, pray, or even, read a book,” said Will.

Pierce Street D.A.R.E. students will graduate from the program next month.