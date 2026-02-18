Fifth person charged with child-related sex crimes in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A fifth person is facing charges in Pickens County for child-related sex crimes.

20-year-old Caminion Gary was booked into the Pickens County Jail on Tuesday.

He is facing Felony Sexual Abuse, Felony Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer, and felony Molestation-enticing a child.

Gary is also charged with Solicitation of Child Pornography.

He was denied bond.

On Tuesday, WCBI reported the Aliceville Police Department made two more arrests involving child pornography charges. According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office app, 58-year-old Winston Bishop is charged with Solicitation of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, Drugs-Illegal Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Providing Minor drugs. Bishop is in the Pickens County Jail with no bond.

Aliceville PD has also arrested 49-year-old Lakethia Wilkins on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Use of Position for Personal Gain.

Wilkins is also in the Pickens County Jail with no bond.

