Filmmakers say “Making a Murderer: Part 2” wasn’t originally part of the plan

The Emmy Award-winning documentary series, “Making a Murderer,” brought international attention to a homicide case in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey are serving prison sentences for the 2005 murder of a photographer, Teresa Halbach. The 10-part series paints a picture of what some say was severe misconduct by investigators. It also raises questions about the fairness of the convictions. Part 2 picks up with Avery and Dassey’s post-conviction legal fight. First on “CBS This Morning,” filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos discuss why they chose to create a second part.