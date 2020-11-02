Final day to turn in absentee ballot in Alabama for election

ALABAMA (WCBI) – This is the final day to return an absentee ballot in Alabama.

And Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill says he strongly recommends turning in that ballot in person.

Merrill says the ballot must be returned to the county Absentee Election Manager’s office. If returned by mail, the absentee ballot must be postmarked by today and received by noon tomorrow.

That’s why he says it makes the most sense to drop it off yourself.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s office is reporting the state has tripled its absentee voting record with more than 300,000 ballots successfully returned.