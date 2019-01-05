Final days for Ice Skating

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Saturday’s weather was a much-needed relief after multiple days of dreary weather.

And while some people took advantage of the dry day to spend time outside, others opted to stay in.

It is the final weekend to lace up your skates and head down to the Bancorp South Arena in Tupelo for public skating.

Ice skating has become a winter tradition in Tupelo, but this year, the season has been cut short.

The arena has many other events scheduled so skating lovers have to turn in their skates.

But this season has seen many people getting out to skate.

“Absolutely, it’s amazing the turnout we get here in Mississippi for ice skating. We’re one of three rinks in the state, and it stays packed during the year. And we enjoy it everybody comes from you know an hour, an hour and a half away sometimes to come skate with us. And we just love to be here for the community and ice skating something that’s very different and totally different than children get to do in Mississippi,” said Drew Lumsden.

Lumsden says the public skating will wrap up tomorrow from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.