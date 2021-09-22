Financial support for a Lowndes County deputy’s sick child

When Adam Honsinger discovered that his 3-year-old son was diagnosed with Leukemia, the Lowndes County community quickly rallied together to offer financial support

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- After Lowndes County deputy Adam Honsinger and his wife discovered their 3-year-old son Sawyer was diagnosed with Leukemia, the community quickly stepped in to provide support. The Honsinger family has been staying in Memphis for Sawyer’s treatment for about two months.

During that time Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and president of the Community Benefit Committee Rhonda Sanders started a fundraiser. The community bought plates filled with southern food and the proceeds went to the Honsinger family. Today, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department handed Adam Honsinger a 10,800 dollar check.

“It’s overwhelming -the support that the county and my department have shown since we’ve been in Memphis for two months,” said Lowndes County Deputy Adam Honsinger.

“For someone that commits so much service to the community, this is one way that the community can return that service to him,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. “It’s been overwhelming the response we’ve seen from the community here in Lowndes County and we’re appreciative of everybody’s support and everything they’ve done to help raise money for this family.”

Sawyer is still undergoing treatment but the Honsinger family is hopeful that he will fully recover.