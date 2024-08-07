Finishing the week with hot temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The last couple days of the week will continue with hot temps. A cold front is going to help bring temperatures down a few degrees and lower the humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Another calm night. A few clouds may work their way in overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Outer bands from Debby will allow for extra moisture and cloud coverage to move in and across northern Mississippi. Temperatures will be back in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: End of the week continues with hot temperatures. There will be a cold front that passes throughout the day. Cooler and drier air is expected behind it. High temperatures will stay in the middle 90s. There will also be a continued mix of sun and clouds. Lows will fall into the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Highs are going to be noticeably cooler for the weekend. Both days look to have high temps in the lower 90s. Partly cloudy conditions will stick around. Sunday morning, temperatures could be in the upper 60s.