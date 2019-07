COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the heat and a fire at a scrap metal plant.

A fire broke out around 2:30 Friday afternoon at the Columbus Scrap Material on Island Road. A trucker getting ready to pull out spotted the blaze and called 911.

Fire crews rushed to put water on the fire and quickly had it contained.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

The good news is no one was injured.