Fire Breaks Out At A Plant In Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – An electrical fire shut down Plymouth Tube Corp. in Eupora around 2pm Sunday Afternoon. WCBI’s Cash Matlock was on the scene and filed this report.

“One of our employees was working and noticed something in the ceilings. A lot of smells were going on. People were trying to figure it out. They noticed it. He contacted the maintenance department and they got the fire department on the way,” Plant Manager, Bobby Davis said.

The fire primarily was on the roof of the industrial plant. Emergency officials removed the insulation as well as assessing the extent of the damages.

“You’ve got about a 40 foot by 40 foot square area that is damaged as far as the roof. The tin, you know, it took some heat damage. It’s going to have to have some repairs. But as far as the structure its self, there’s no damage as far as the integrity of the structure, it’s still good,” Eupora Fire Chief Mitch Jackson said.

Jackson said the fire most likely started with one of the fans on the roof.

“Don’t know if it was from one of the vents or one of the fans, but right now it just appears to be electrical,” Jackson said.

Despite taking the afternoon off, Davis said production at the plant won’t be stopping for long.

“Right now we are doing a final run-through, making sure everything works, no water damage, that type stuff. Hopefully we’ll be back to work as early as tonight,” Davis said.

Davis said the most important thing is that everyone is safe.

“We have a lot of families that are employed here that are important to us and we need to get them back to work and be safe when they get here. So we want to make sure everything is safe and like I said hopefully get started back up tonight.”