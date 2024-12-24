Fire damages Oktibbeha County home

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County kitchen fire remains under investigation.

Fire and rescue crews were called to Finley Drive about 7:30 Monday night.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the fire in the kitchen area.

Oktibbeha County Coordinator Patrick Warner tells WCBI firefighters from Adaton, Sturgis, and Central fire departments extinguished the blaze with minimal damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.