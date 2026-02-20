Fire Department adds two new members to its squad in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Fire Department is adding two members to its squad.

DeAndra Lewis and Preston Long were recognized for graduating from the Mississippi Fire Academy in Pearl.

The 7-week-long program consists of classroom instruction, live fire training, and being prepared to serve the community not only physically but mentally.

Fire Chief Duanne Hughes, along with other members of the department, attended their graduation ceremony.

The department looks forward to adding to its team and wishes both Lewis and Long a safe and successful career.

