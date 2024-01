Fire destroys home in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire destroyed an east Columbus home on the morning of January 16.

The blaze started at a home in the 600 block of Cypress Street about 11:30.

Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said there were eight people inside the house at the time of the fire.

No other information has been released about what sparked the fire.

CFD also had not released whether anyone was injured.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X