Fire destroys home in New Hope on Sunday afternoon

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire destroyed a New Hope home on Sunday afternoon.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the blaze started as a cooking fire.

Firefighters were called around noon to a home on Casey Lane.

Austin told WCBI the people inside the home tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but the fire went into the attic from a vent hood.

No one was injured. It took District 3 volunteer firefighters several hours to put out the fire.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter