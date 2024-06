Fire destroys house in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The weather’s not the only thing heating up. Crews from Columbus Fire and Rescue have had their hands full.

Firefighters have spent much of Tuesday evening on the scene of a house fire in the 1600 block of 22nd Street North.

The owner of the property said the house was unoccupied.

Two people, including a firefighter, were treated for dehydration.

CFR is working to determine how the fire started.

