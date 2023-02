Fire destroys house in Oktibbeha County early Tuesday morning

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire destroyed an Oktibbeha County home early Tuesday morning.

The call came in at about 12:30 at night in the 1500 block of Blackjack Road.

When East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames.

The house was considered a total loss.

No one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter