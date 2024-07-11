Fire destroys kitchen in unit of Starkville apartment; No injuries reported

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It started on the kitchen stove.

Starkville Fire Investigators say they believe grease was left on the eye of the stove.

And, the eye was left on.

No one was hurt at the apartment complex at 1200 Louisville Street.

Firefighters responded to a call around 1 pm Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived on the scene, they found what they say was a working structure fire.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out before it had a chance to spread to other apartment units in the building.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

It was 15 years ago that an early morning fire raced through units in this same complex. Nine people died that day including 6 children. All of the victims from 2009 were in the same unit.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X