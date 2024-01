Fire destroys Millport home: Town hall collecting donations

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – A Millport family lost their home to a fire Sunday night.

The house of Zach Ganey and Whitney Locke Ganey beside the Millport Town Hall was destroyed.

The family members were safe, but they lost some of their pets inside the fire.

If you would like to help, you may drop off any donations at The Millport Town Hall between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

