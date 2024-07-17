Fire destroys three buildings in downtown Vardaman

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Hours after the first call, flames still sparked amid the charred rubble of what were three buildings in downtown Vardaman.

“When we got the call at 3:37 this morning, the time our trucks started rolling, the flames were already coming out the top of the buildings,” said Michael Whitten, Vardaman Fire Department Fire Chief.

The burnt pieces of tin, wooden beams, and sections of a wall are all that remain of a furniture store and storage building, along with a Hispanic-themed grocery store.

Vardaman firefighters knew they would need help. That’s why nine other fire departments showed up to help.

“There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are that they came out and helped us. That is just the firefighter brotherhood, when we get one call, everyone wants to come out and help,” said Whitten.

Some of the old brick walls are the only things left standing in the scorched landscape of downtown.

As smoke rolls over the Calhoun County town, it’s evident this destruction is creating a huge hole in its economy. It’s also burning history.

“It is devastating to the town, this was a part of the original town because these buildings have been here since 1906,” said James Casey, Vardaman Mayor.

While the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, Vardaman’s fire chief has some basic advice that can help any business or home.

“Unplug things that you are not using, and do not plug up a lot of things into one extension cord. Make sure all of your smoke detectors are working, and if you do not have smoke detectors, then you need to get them,” said Whitten.

No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

