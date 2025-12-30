Fire displaces Columbus family

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus family is starting the new year in crisis after an early‑morning fire displaced them.

A fire broke out Monday morning, December 29, at a house on Mill Street. A resident said she and her grandchild had to climb through a window to survive the flames.

“Firefighters got here, house fully involved. It looked like the fire itself was contained basically to a kitchen and a living area with smoke damage throughout,” said Columbus Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal Michael Walker.

Columbus firefighters responded around 2:22 a.m. to a house on the 200 block of Mill Street.

A family of six, five adults and one child, was sleeping when the fire started.

One resident said he woke up to the sound of flames and immediately tried to get his family out as the fire grew in the kitchen.

“The kitchen itself is totally burnt up. We had some damage in the family room. The other rooms are just basically smoke and heat damage,” said Walker.

Fire Marshal Michael Walker and another investigator on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

“We kind of have an area of origin but not a determination of what actually started the fire,” said Walker.

And though much of the house is heavily damaged, he said there is still hope for some areas.

“It can be repaired, but it’s going to take some work for sure. I have contacted the owner of the building, and they said they’re going to try to repair”

All residents made it out safely, but one pet did not survive.

Several fire engines responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Columbus Fire & Rescue connected the family with the Red Cross for help.

