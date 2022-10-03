Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban

NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors.

“As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores and all the good stuff that comes with fall but with a burn ban being in place it is extremely dangerous,” said Forestry Commission of Mississippi Director of Public Relations Carrie Balentine McCaughn.

The Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator, Patrick Warren says gusty winds, cool temps, and dry air may feel good, but they can lead to dangerous brush fires.

“You need to avoid burning. Like right now we have high winds going on. If you look at the flag pole and the grass out here, the leaves are falling sooner than normal. It is a good recipe for that kind of weather (brush fires) it’s going to catch up real quick,” Warren said.

It’s the same story in Oktibbeha County.

“We just want everybody to be mindful because the weather now is a good recipe for fires catching out, and here in Oktibbeha County we have seen a number of grass fires in the last couple of weeks,” Warren said.

Warren also warns football fans to keep a close eye on the grill as well as the field.

“So we need to watch out when we go out and cook out or tailgate and if you have charcoal and stuff like that, make sure they are extinguished to the fullest,” Warren said.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter