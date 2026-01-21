Firefighters respond to a shop fire in Oktibbeha Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Volunteer Firefighters responded to a shop fire yesterday.
According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, yesterday around noon, Adaton, Sturgis, and Maben Volunteer Fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire on Double Springs Road.
Upon arrival, the enclosed shop/barn was fully involved.
Attack crews extinguished the fire after extensive damage.
No injuries were reported.