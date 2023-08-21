Fire heavily damages hotel on Main Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus hotel was heavily damaged by fire Monday morning.

The blaze happened at the Economy Inn in the 2200 block of Main Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a room engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

We are told the two people that rented the room were not inside when the fire started.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said there was some water damage to other rooms at the motel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

