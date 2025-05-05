Fire in Starkville leaves one person injured and the home damaged

fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was taken to the hospital, and a home was left severely damaged after a fire in Starkville.

Early Saturday morning, May 3, Oktibbeha County Emergency Management received a call of a structure fire at 2709 Plum Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Starkville Fire Department reported that one person was inside the home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

They were later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Crews worked through the night to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

