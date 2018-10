PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – American Furniture Company catches fire for the second time this year.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

The Ecru plant went up in flames around six Saturday morning.

We do not know the exact cause at this time.

Fire departments from Pontotoc, Union, and Lee Counties responded to the fire.

As fire crews battled the blaze, volunteers supplied food and water for them.