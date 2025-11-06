Fire reported at SDI Biocarbon Solutions in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency crews in Lowndes County had a busy morning.

A viewer reported to WCBI that an incident occurred at SDI Biocarbon Solutions in the Lowndes County Industrial Park.

That facility is on Manufacturers Drive and not at the main SDI campus.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Jim Robbins said the reported explosion was a carbon-dust-type fire.

Robbins said two independent contractors working for the company were injured and airlifted for treatment.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

The call came in around 9 am.

Industrial Fire, Lowndes County District 4 and 5 Volunteer Fire Departments, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lowndes County Fire Coordinator responded to the incident.

Robbins says there was major damage to the affected area of the plant, and firefighters worked rather quickly to put the fire out.

Again, around 3 pm, another spot was found burning. Workers were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

