Fire safety businesses owners arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (Press Release) – Daniel Finnegan and his wife, Sherri Finnegan, were arrested on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at their home in Smith County and booked into the county jail. They face charges of False Pretense and violation of the Mississippi Fire Prevention Code in at least 13 counties. The couple is accused of installing faulty and used fire suppression systems in commercial kitchens.

The systems did not work and were not tested before being placed into service, putting people at risk in the event of fire. Mr. Finnegan was also tagging fire extinguishers without testing them and was repainting and replacing parts on used fire extinguishers and selling them as new. Mr. Finnegan and his wife operated their business without registering with the Secretary of State. The business, Finnegan’s Fire Safety Equipment, was based in Pelahatchie.

Finnegan sold many systems to daycares and other businesses. While some of those businesses are known, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is asking others who bought systems from Finnegan to call 601-359-1061 to report their experience. The SFMO will provide resources to those businesses so they can replace the faulty systems with new ones, using reputable companies.

The SFMO, with the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at the couple’s home in Smith County Thursday morning. Based on information found during that search, more than 50 charges are pending in Adams, Covington, Hinds, Jones, Jefferson, Leake, Madison, Newton, Rankin, Warren, Winston, and Yazoo Counties, in addition to charges in Smith County.