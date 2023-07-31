Firefighters battle blaze at Appliances Plus in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Plumes of black smoke billowed over Lowndes County Monday afternoon.

The flames towered above piles of scrap at Appliances Plus on Highway 182.

District 5 and 2 volunteer firefighters, along with Columbus Fire and Rescue battled the blaze.

The owner told WCBI he believed a newer appliance may have sparked the fire because of how it is made.

Appliances Plus closed until firefighters cleared the scene.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter