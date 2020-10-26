Firefighters believe home improvement store fire was intentional

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Investigators now believe the fire at a Columbus home improvement store was intentionally set.

The fire happened about 9:30 on Sunday morning.

Columbus Fire Chief Martin Andrews tells WCBI firefighters to believe the blaze was set by a shopper that was hoping to create a diversion.

The unidentified man took an item from the store, as employees and customers evacuated the store.

Some inventory was damaged with smoke and water.

The building was not damaged.

We reached out to Lowes and their statement said “Yesterday a fire occurred at our store in Columbus. Lowe’s has extensive safety measures in place. Associates followed these procedures and quickly evacuated the store of associates and customers. The store reopened this morning and we are cooperating with the investigation. Please contact local authorities for additional information.

Columbus police are investigating the incident.