STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville firefighters are investigating an overnight fire.

These are pictures the department posted on Facebook.

You can see the mobile home is a total loss after a fire.

The fire department says they were called out to the home on Henderson Road around 9:30 Sunday night.

They say no one was home and no one was hurt.

