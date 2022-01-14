Firefighters investigating morning house fire in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters are still investigating a morning house fire in Eupora.

The blaze happened about 8 AM in the 1,300 block of Adams Avenue.

Firemen saw smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.

They say the unique brick structure of the house home held in heat, making it hard to extinguish.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Eupora, Mathiston, and Walthall firefighters helped put out the blaze.