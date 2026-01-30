Firefighters respond to a fire at Brother Subs Hibachi in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada firefighters responded to a fire at a strip mall.

At 4:21 Thursday morning, Grenada firefighters responded to a call about a fire at Brother Subs Hibachi on 1550 Jameson Drive.

When Firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the cooking exhaust.

Grenada Fire Chief Wade Bloodworth tells WCBI that no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grenada Fire Department’s Fire Marshal.

Ladder one, Engine two, Engine four, and Rescue One all responded to the fire.

