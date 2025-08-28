Firefighters respond to a home in flames on Oktibbeha Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County home caught fire yesterday afternoon on Oriole Drive.
According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, at around 4:50 pm on August 27, Adaton Fire was called to a brush fire that had gotten out of control.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a house was fully involved in the fire.
After several hours of working to put the fire out, the home was ruled a total loss.
Adaton, Central Oktibbeha County, East Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Departments, and Starkville Fire Department worked to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.