Firefighters respond to a home in flames on Oktibbeha Co.

fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County home caught fire yesterday afternoon on Oriole Drive.

According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, at around 4:50 pm on August 27, Adaton Fire was called to a brush fire that had gotten out of control.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a house was fully involved in the fire.

After several hours of working to put the fire out, the home was ruled a total loss.

Adaton, Central Oktibbeha County, East Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Departments, and Starkville Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.