Firefighters respond to a house fire in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple Fire Departments responded to a house fire Friday morning.
Around 10:00, Mathiston and Maben Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 575 Natchez Trace Road.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of the home, and they went inside to put out the fire.
Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner told WCBI that the house was deemed a total loss.
No Injuries were reported.