Firefighters respond to a house fire in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple Fire Departments responded to a house fire Friday morning.

Around 10:00, Mathiston and Maben Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 575 Natchez Trace Road.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of the home, and they went inside to put out the fire.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner told WCBI that the house was deemed a total loss.

No Injuries were reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.