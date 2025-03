Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For the fifth time in the past week, Columbus firefighters find themselves dealing with a vehicle fire.

This morning, on March 3, Columbus Fire and Rescue was called to a local auto shop where a car had caught fire.

When they got there, it was engulfed in smoke.

They quickly got the fire put out, and were successful in keeping it from spreading to other cars or buildings.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.