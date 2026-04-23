Firefighters respond to an woods fire in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteer Fire Departments respond to a woods fire in Alcorn County.

According to the Union Center Theo Volunteer Fire Department, on Wednesday, April 22, at around 2:06 pm, the Union Center Theo Volunteer Fire Department and Kossuth Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to County Road 638 for a woods fire.

When crews arrived, personnel worked to slow the spread of the fire.

The Spout Springs Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.

The Mississippi Forestry was also requested to plow a containment line around the fire to keep it from spreading.

All units returned to service after operations were complete.

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