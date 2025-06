Firefighters respond to mobile house fire in Lowndes Co.

fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mobile home in Lowndes County was destroyed by fire on Thursday afternoon, June 19.

Around 3:30 pm, crews responded to a home on Frisco Road.

The home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Lowndes County District 3 Fire, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, and Baptist Golden Triangle responded.

The fire is currently under investigation, and we will bring you more details as they become available.

