Firefighters responded to a fire next to Winston Plywood

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Around 2:30 PM on Friday afternoon, the Louisville Fire Department responded to a reported fire involving a dry waste pile next to Winston Plywood & Veneer.

The incident led to visible smoke conditions throughout parts of Louisville.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, high wind conditions and the type of materials involved caused the situation to get worse, and it led to ongoing smoke and fire.

The Louisville Fire Department personnel worked closely with the Winston Plywood & Veneer staff to control, contain, and monitor the fire.

There was no fire involvement within the mill itself, and at this time, no injuries or damage to mill equipment have been reported.

Due to the material involved, heavy smoke and some flames may continue to show over the next several days.

The Louisville Fire Department will continue to monitor the site.

