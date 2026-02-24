Firefighters save home after a structure fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A home is saved in Oktibbeha County after quick action from firefighters.

At 5:30 on Monday night, a structure fire was reported at 12175 Maben-Sturgis Road.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner told WCBI that firefighters responded, and attack crews entered the home to extinguish the flames.

While the home sustained light damage, no injuries were reported.

Maben, Sturgis, and Adaton Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

