Firework displays across North Mississippi & Alabama

MISSISSIPPI AND ALABAMA (WCBI) – Fourth of July Celebrations are happening across North Mississippi and West Alabama.

Here’s a look at some of the events going on across the area.

Tuesday July 3rd:

Louisville fireworks at Lake Tiak O’Khata 6:30 p.m.

Fulton Fireworks and Fun in the Grove at ICC 5 p.m.-10.

Memorial Park in Smithville 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday July 4th.:

Starkville Independence Day Celebration at the Starkville Sportsplex 5 p.m.

Tupelo at Ballard Park, 4 p.m.

Oxford, 4 p.m.

Milport, Ala. Fourth of July Celebration 6 p.m.

If you’d like to add to the list, email us at news@wcbi.com!