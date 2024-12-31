Firework sales stocked and ready for New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are very few things as popular as fireworks right now.

Stores across the area are stocked and ready for the rush of customers.

Fireworks are a New Year’s Eve tradition for many.

Some host parties with elaborate shows, while others opt for just a few smaller fireworks.

With dry weather and comfortable temperatures, retailers are expecting a rush of customers to pop off looking for their favorite firecrackers.

“Artilleries, the big artilleries. Of course, they’ve got the assortment package. They sell pretty well because they are on sale for half price now. And a lot of the little stuff for the kids,” said Elizabeth Irene Beck of Orbit Fireworks.

AND just a reminder it is illegal to shoot fireworks in the city limits of most towns.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.