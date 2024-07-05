Fireworks fun continues through weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – All of the fireworks fun will continue.

One event in Lowndes County will be in New Hope on Saturday night at the New Hope Community Center on Stadium Road.

New Hope Strong is hosting an event called “Peace, Love, and Freedom Celebration.”

Gates open at 4 p.m. Entertainment begins at 5 p.m.

There will be food vendors there. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

The town of Tishomingo is hosting its annual street dance on Saturday also. It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the parking of Tishomingo Baptist Church.

There will be food vendors, music, and face painting. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at the Tishomingo ball field.

There is also a celebration at Sherman Park in Sherman, Miss. on Saturday, July 6 starting at 4 p.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.

