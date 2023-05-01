‘Fireworks on the Water’ set to return to Stennis Lock and Dam July 1

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re looking for something to do for Independence Day 2023, you can start in Columbus.

“Fireworks on the Water” is making its return to the East Bank of the Stennis Lock and Dam.

Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Nancy Carpenter went before the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors to get some financial help for the biennial event.

Supervisors are kicking in $10,000 to help fund the festivities.

This year’s event will be Saturday, July 1 at the Stennis Lock and Dam.

CVB is teaming up with Columbus Air Force Base and other sponsors to bring in music, food, family fun, and of course, a giant fireworks show.

We will have updates on “Fireworks on the Water” between now and July.

