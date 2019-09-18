First case of lung illness related to vaping reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (MSDH PRESS RELEASE) – Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting its first identified case of a vaping-related lung illness.

Mississippi is the latest state to join in a national investigation into severe pulmonary disease linked to the use of e-cigarette products (vaping). Nationwide, there have been 380 cases of lung illness reported from 36 states and one U.S. territory. Six deaths have been reported from six states.

Most of the cases have reported vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), or nicotine products, although no single e-cigarette product or device has been consistently identified in all cases.

Symptoms of severe pulmonary disease include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.

Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following actions:

If you are concerned about the health risks, consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.

Additionally, the MSDH reminds Mississippians to not buy products off the street containing THC or other cannabinoids. Do not modify or add substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

Mississippi Healthcare Providers are asked to report any cases of severe pulmonary disease with no clear cause and a history of e-cigarette product use within the past 90 days to MSDH at 601-576-7725.

The MSDH recommends that smokers who are attempting to quit cigarettes should use evidence-based treatments such as counseling or FDA-approved medications. The Mississippi Tobacco Quitline QuitlineMS.com is a proven resource that is free to use.

For more information on quitting smoking, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/quit.