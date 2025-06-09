First case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the first case of West Nile Virus for the 2025 mosquito season.

This first case was confirmed in Rankin County.

In 2024, Mississippi recorded 59 confirmed human cases, and eight deaths related to WNV.

West Nile Virus is transmitted mainly through the bite of an infected mosquito

According to the CDC, most people (8 out of 10) infected with WNV do not develop any symptoms.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

