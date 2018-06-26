First Degree Murder suspect returned to Lee County after treatment

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – After extensive medical treatment, a Mooreville woman is back in Lee County, to face trial.

Judy Smith was arrested the day she was released from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

“We notified US Marshal’s Service and Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and they took her into custody,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Judy Smith was indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury for the murder of her husband, Bobby. The case began with a 911 hang up call January 16th. Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies traced the call to a residence on County Road 1451. Inside, they found Bobby Smith, with a fatal gunshot wound, his wife lying nearby.

“It was only those two at home when it took place, we know through our investigation and the timeline of the medical examiner’s office in looking at the body, and her injuries that he did receive the first gunshot wound, we do believe it was her who attempted to call 911 after she self inflicted herself with this because there were a lot of hang up calls,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Sheriff Johnson says his officers had never been dispatched to the residence near Mooreville for domestic calls before the tragic events of January 16th.

“What caused this to get to the point it got, I’m uncertain of that,” Johnson said.

Judy Smith’s bond has not been set.

Investigators recovered a .22 caliber rifle at the scene.