First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported for 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- You may not have heard much about it this year, but Mississippi residents are still at risk of catching West Nile Virus.

On Thursday, the State Health Department confirmed the first human case of 2018.

The reported case is out of Hinds County.

In 2017, Mississippi had 63 West Nile Virus cases, and two deaths. The first case was reported in late June.

According to health officials, mosquitoes are still pretty active around this time of year. If you’re outside, be sure to use a mosquito repellent with the ingredient “Deet” in it. They also recommend removing all sources of standing water.