First Lady Elee Reeves to host cleanup day initiative

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s First Lady is encouraging everyone to spend part of their weekend helping others.

First Lady Elee Reeves is helping to host a day of service on Saturday. The First Lady will be helping to clean up trash in Vicksburg as part of ” Mississippi Serves, a day to volunteer.”

The First Lady will be working alongside Miss Mississippi Holly Brand, who will be finishing her year as the reigning beauty queen in the state.

They will be joined by other contestants in the Miss Mississippi pageant.

” I have been working with Keep Mississippi Beautiful for the past two years, doing cleanups across the state, and and I met Miss Mississippi over the course of the past year and her initiative is, If You See A Need, Take the Lead, and so we thought it would be kind of fun, this is her last week for her reign of Miss Mississippi, to kick off this day of volunteerism in the state and get everyone involved,” said First Lady Elee Reeves.

Governor Tate Reeves proclaimed June 18th as “Mississippi Serves Day.”