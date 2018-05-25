First named tropical weather system of 2018 heading toward U.S.

Subtropical Storm Alberto is the first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday. The storm was moving toward the Gulf of Mexico at 6 mph late Friday morning.

Alberto had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of 11 a.m. ET. It was located 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico, and 195 miles southwest of Cuba.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the central Gulf Coast region and the southeastern United States this weekend and into next week, the weather service said. It is expected to produce 10 to 15 inches of rain across the northeastern region of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba with isolated areas seeing as much as 25 inches of rain. The Florida Keys and southern areas of Florida could expect rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, possibly as much as 12 inches.

Heavy rains from Subtropical Storm #Alberto are expected across the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, and southern Florida for the next few days. Heavy rain will likely begin to affect the central Gulf Coast and southeastern US later this weekend. pic.twitter.com/pz13P29VlF — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 25, 2018

The potential for flooding will increase early next week, the weather service said, adding that the rainfall could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Surf swells are expected are expected across the western areas of Cuba and the eastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The waves produced by the swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The weekend forecast warns of hazardous and possible life-threatening surf conditions along central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast.

National Hurricane Center

The Mexican government has issued a tropical storm watch for the Yucatan Peninsula’s east coast, and the Cuban government has issued a tropical storm watch for Pinar del Rio.

The storm was officially announced a day after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) 2018 hurricane season forecast release. Thursday night, NOAA tweeted there was a “high chance (90%)” of a subtropical or tropical cyclone forming this weekend. The announcement of Subtropical Storm Alberto came Friday morning just before 11:00 a.m. EDT .

What is a subtropical storm?

The hurricane center defines the term as a “subtropical cyclone” in which the maximum sustained wind speed — using the U.S. one-minute average — is 39 mph or higher. Subtropical storms have cooler centers than tropical storms, but they can eventually develop into tropical storms and then into hurricanes.

What is a tropical storm watch?

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible for the area and time frame described. At the most recent information available from NOAA, the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and areas of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche should monitor Alberto for the next 24 hours.